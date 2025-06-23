Saline City Council Chooses Dan Swallow as City Manager

Saline City Council voted 4-3 to offer the city manager position to Dan Swallow. Swallow, a Saline resident, has been the city manager in Tecumseh for 10 years. He's also worked in Monroe and Van Buren Township.

The motion to hire Swallow was made by Councillor Jack Ceo and seconded by Councillor Nicole Rice. It was supported by Councillor Chuck Lesch and Mayor Marl. Councillors Dean Girbach, Jenn Harmount, and Janet Dillon, who voiced support for acting city manager Elle Cole, voted against the motion.

Jason Smith, Belleville's city manager, was also interviewed during the special meeting Monday. Council interviewed each candidate for about 40-45 minutes.

The offer is pending a background check, drug screening and the negotiation of an employment contract that would need to be reviewed by the city attorney and approved by city council.

Nate Geinzer, CEO of Double Haul, provided consulting services during the meeting.

It didn't take long for council to make its decision.

"Just because of his length and service, depth of background, diversity in the background, I would be comfortable with offering the position to Mr. Swallow," said Lesch, chosen by Marl as the first councillor to speak during post-interview deliberations.

Dillon spoke of her support for Cole.

"She was brought in as our city Treasurer and she optimized Saline's financial position. She was given the title of Deputy City Manager, she went out in the community, developed relationships and brought things to fruition that had only been concepts. Most recently, we brought her in as our Acting City Manager, and she was able to walk the walk," Dillon said. "Though she may not have the resume with whatever years of service, she's risen to the role, and for that I would support her."

Councillor Rice said she was impressed with Swallow's efforts to bring a non-profit homeless shelter to Tecumseh even if council was originally opposed to the plan. She said she was impressed with Swallow's experience.

Harmount said she saw no reason to hire anyone other than Cole.

"We asked somebody to do the job. They showed up. They were hard-working. They gave good weekly summaries. They came to the table with creative problem-solving that included collaboration between stakeholders. So we're looking at a potential good fit or somebody that's currently doing the job well," Harmount said.

After the vote was made, Marl said Cole will remain Acting City Manager until the new city manager is in place. He said department heads have been urged to work well with her until then. Girbach noted that her contract states she will return to the deputy/treasurer role.

During his dialogue with council, Swallow said that he moved to Saline well before the manager position became available.

"I believe in the city form of government. I've worked for a township and two cities. I believe in providing the full suite of services. I was attracted to Saline's historic neighborhoods and purchased a home there. I enjoy your traditional downtown and spend a lot of time there," Swallow said. "I chose Saline for my home and I look forward to the opportunity that I might be able to serve the city as the city manager."

The process was prolonged when the city's task force on the hiring recommended four finalists and excluded Cole. Council interviewed the finalists and weeks later, after hearing concerns from council and the community, held another round with Marl's two favorite candidates and Cole.

