Rock, Folk and Americana Bands Will Rock the Michigan Celtic Festival

The Michigan Celtic Festival will showcase a dynamic line-up of Celtic bands, with new faces and returning favorites, July 11 and 12 at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds in Ann Arbor.

“We’re proud to announce an incredible lineup of all-Michigan-based musical talent for this year’s celebration of Celtic culture, music, and community,” says Entertainment Director Paul Wikarski, who also performs with Brother Crowe. “Most bands will play twice throughout the weekend—giving festivalgoers plenty of chances to catch the magic.”

Ironwood—a husband and wife acoustic duo from Holly—will kick things off at 6 p.m. on Friday evening. Heavily inspired by Celtic and American folk music, Anna sings, and plays fiddle and mandolin, while Mark rocks the acoustic guitar, and electric bass.

Brother Crowe, a gritty, bluegrass-leaning Celtic roots rock band from Detroit making its fifth appearance at the festival, will play at 7:30 p.m. Wakefire, a 6-part Celtic rock band that began in 2017 in a Detroit pub, will round out the night at 9:45 p.m. With old favorites and new original songs, Wakefire plays a mix of Celtic Rock, Baroque Pop, Americana, folk rock, and what they have coined Bohemian Cabaret, plus a dash of pop culture.

All three groups will also perform on Saturday.

After Saturday’s 10:30 a.m. parade and 11 a.m. opening ceremony, Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic will take to the Dublin Stage, with a diverse range of music from American folk, fiddle, bluegrass, jazz, western swing, and Celtic traditions, spirited vocals and Appalachian step dancing combining with instrumentals.

This is followed at noon by the duo Shannon Lee on the Red Dragon stage, featuring Hannah Harris on fiddle and vocals, and Alberto (Bear) Whitmer guitar and bodhran.

Crossbow, co-founded by former Chelsea House Orchestra members Steve Lesko and Carly Meloche, and now including Ethan Noga, Michael Spencer, and Adam and Clare MacMillan, leads off the afternoon lineup at 1:30 p.m., with a return performance at 4:30 p.m.

“The Michigan Celtic Festival is one of our favorite events of the year,” says Crossbow fiddler and manager Steve Lesko. “We’ve had the honor of performing there six times since 2017, and it’s especially meaningful since it takes place so close to home, and is one of the few Celtic festivals in our area. It’s always a highlight of our summer. Expect a show bursting with blazing fiddle tunes, heartfelt ballads, and powerful vocals, all woven together with witty banter, captivating storytelling, and the infectious energy of the Celtic spirit!”

Roane, a Celtic band from Flint returning to the festival after a few years, will perform at 3 p.m., and closes the night at 10:30 p.m.

“It’s so exciting to be included this year,” says Mary Lynn Gottler. “We’re especially happy we’ll be rocking it out at the end of the festival!” Evening shows also include Ironwood at 6 p.m., Brother Crowe at 7:30 p.m., and Wakefire at 9 p.m.

“We’re proud to support Michigan artists throughout the festival and especially on the music stages, they’re the Celtic spirit in the heart of the mitten," says Festival Chairperson and Board President Jeff Ulrich.

For the complete musical line-up, ticket prices, and all the other Celtic fun—including Corgi races, Highland athletics, Highland dance, Wee Folks fun, pipe & drums, and much more—visit mi-celtic.org.

And remember—volunteer three hours for the Festival and get two free Saturday passes!

More News from Saline