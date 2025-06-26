Army Veteran Ronald Shuman, Family Man and Michigan Fan, Retired from Ford

Ronald Cassil Shuman, age 75, of Saline, Michigan, passed away peacefully on the evening of Monday, June 16, 2025, with family by his side.

Ron was born July 4, 1949, in Detroit, Michigan to the late Cassil and Virginia (Stanislawski) Shuman. On June 29, 1990, he married Barbara L. (Fritz) Shuman. Ron is survived by his wife, Barbara, children Chris Harker of New Castle, Indiana, Michael Reid of Saline, and Lori (Michael) Burke of Saline; grandchildren Jordan Abbott, Zackery (Alyssa) Lantto, Ivy Johnson, Aiden Burke, Makiah Harker, and Raven Harker; sisters Karen (Kurt) Remmert and Patricia Shuman. Ron is also survived by his niece Sandra (Eric) McBurnett, great-nephew Aaron McBurnett, and great-grandchildren Peyton Abbott, Brayden Tisdale, and Everett Lantto. He was proceeded in death by his grandson Brandon Wilkie.

Ron graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering. He was also a Cadet in the University’s ROTC program. Upon his graduation, Ron was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. Ron was a member of the Signal Corps while stationed in Kaiserslautern, Germany, during the Vietnam Era. He was later promoted to Captain before receiving an honorable discharge in 1978.

Following his military service, Ron went on to be an engineer at Hentschel Instruments in Ann Arbor. He retired in 2007 from Ford Motor Company.

In the summer months, you could find Ron in northern Michigan. In addition to fishing and canoeing, he enjoyed camping with his wife, and the beautiful Frankfort Beach sunsets. Ron was an avid Michigan Football fan, and come fall, anyone who knew Ron knew not to interrupt his beloved Michigan Football games.

But Ron was more than that, he was a family man and a friend. One of Ron’s greatest joys in life was spending time with those he loved dearly. He treasured the moments spent with his grandchildren, and his several close friends, who truly meant the world to him. Anyone who Ron encountered, even if it was a stranger, was bound to hear one of his infamous “Grandpa Jokes.”

A Celebration of Life to honor Ron’s memory will be held on Saturday, July 19th, 2025 from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the American Legion Post #322 in Saline, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ron’s memory may be made to the Saline American Legion Post #322, 320 West Michigan Ave. Saline, MI 48176. To leave a memory you have of Ron, to sign his online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

