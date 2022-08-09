Several Saline Community Fair Entry Deadlines Are Prior to Fair Week

Youth ages 6-19 are invited to exhibit their dairy animals, llamas, beef, sheep, market hogs, goats, poultry and rabbits. Entries for all the above areas should be postmarked by August 10, except for entries for goats, poultry, and rabbits, which are due August 21.

Other areas requiring pre-entries are the Homemaker application and Jr. Homemaker entry form, both which are due August 19. The “Saline’s Got Talent” Contest for adults and youth grows each year and provides great entertainment on the Friday of fair week, September 2. August 26 is the deadline to submit entry forms for the talent show.

There are also thousands of other classes to participate in on August 29 and 30. These range from the Boys and Girls Pet Show and Decorated Bicycle Contest to the entering and judging of still exhibits. There is something for everyone at the fair and there is still time to create or finish various projects to have judged and put on display.

For entry forms and complete rules and information in every department from dairy to rabbits to photography and floriculture, visit www.salinefair.org. The fair book can be accessed under forms and downloads and individual departments are linked under the fair book by sections tab. While on the website be sure to check out the complete schedule, our list of sponsoring partners, and opportunities to volunteer and assist in various ways during the fair. You are also encouraged to like us on facebook at www.facebook.com/salinecommunityfair.

There is something for everyone at the 86th Saline Community Fair! "Go Hog Wild" at the Saline Community Fair, August 31 - September 4, 2022.