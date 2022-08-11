Rentschler Farm Museum a Major Stop on US-12 Garage Sale

The Rentschler Farm Museum is a major top on the US-12 Garage Sale - dubbed Michigan's longest garage sale.

The museum's yard sale, held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday, is organized by the Saline Area Historical Society, which manages the museum for the City of Saline.

The museum is located at 1265 E. Michigan Ave. The Saline Area Historical Society will sell goods from its salvage barn and its gift shop. There are 15 other vendors selling goods from the Rentschler Farm.

Not only is the museum a magnet for vendors, it's a magnet for shoppers.

"Last year there were nearly 2,000 attendees over the two days," said Dean Girbach, President of the Saline Area Historical Society.

Vendors will sell antiques, vintage pieces, furniture, home decor and more.

According to the US-12 Garage Sale website, other local garage sales can be found at:

Station 300 (bowling alley) - Maplewood Farms Subdivision Yard Sale

202 W. Russell St.

482 Hollywood Drive

710 Valley Circle Drive

2303 Riversedge Drive

2701 Riversedge Drive

32 Ridgeway Circle

230 Dundee

9866 W. Michigan Ave.

11005 W. Michigan Ave. (St. James UCC basement, yard sale and bake sale)

973 Country Creek

6262 Robison Lane

6581 Pennstone Circle

Between the historical society sales and vendor fees, the two-day sale is a major fundraiser for the historical society, which operates the Rentschler Farm Museum and Depot Museum. The society also holds educational forums promoting awareness of local, regional and state history.