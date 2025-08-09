Video: A Tour Through The Rentschler Museum Yard Sale, Which Continues Saturday

The Saline Post walks through the Rentschler Farm Museum yard sale Friday with Dean Girbach, on the board of directors for the Saline Area Historical Society, which manages the farm museum.

The sale continues Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yrV5coTiC1k -->

A few pictures:

Florine and Al Rentschler work the front entrance of the sale. Al was one of the last people to live the Rentschler farm house.

A volunteer works the at the Rentschler's gift shop.

The historical society has its sale at the salvage barn.

Scott Rentschler, Dean Girbach, Janet Dillon and Brian Girbach.

A gust of wind sends the flag in to action.

A look at the wonderful Rentschler garden.

Wonderful homemade treats are available.

Music buffs can thumb through crates of vinyl.

Vendors organize their sale at the Rentschler Farm.

Sales in front of the farmhouse.

