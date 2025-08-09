Saline MI
Here's the Schedule for Saturday at Saline Summerfest

Saline's summer takes it to new heights Saturday. Here's the schedule for Saline Summerfest:

  • 8:30 - Summerfest 5K (City Hall)
  • 8:30 - 3 on 3 soccer (Henne)
  • 9-2 - Electric Vehicle Show
  • 9-2 - Kids activities (Henne)
  • 9-3:30 - Car Show
  • 9-4 - Arts & Crafts (Hall Street)
  • 11:30-12:30 - School of Rock (music)
  • 12-11 - Beer tent and food vendors open
  • 1-3 - Miss Saline Pageant
  • 3:30-5 - Dave Edwards and the Look (music)
  • 4:30-5:30 - Tricycle Races (N. Ann Arbor St.)
  • 5-6 - Leave Those Kids Alone (music)
  • 6-7 - Dave Edwards and the Look (music)
  • 7-8 - Leave Those Kids Alone (music)
  • 7-10 - Teen Event (N. Ann Arbor St.)
  • 8-11 - Atomic Radio (music)
