13 Contestants Vie for Miss Saline Pageantn Scholarships

13 contestants are competing in the Miss Saline Scholarship Pageant from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, during Summerfest in downtown Saline.

The pageant takes place on the stage in the parking lot behind Benny's Bakery.

The contestants interviewed with the judges earlier this week. The judges are Mayor Brian Marl, Julie Picknell, Jeffrey McLaughlin and former Miss Saline Brittany Bryant.

The pageant has been in the community since 1948, providing scholarships to young women and providing the community with ambassadors at local events.

This year's contestants are Sophia Bauman, Mackenzie Tikkanen, Amethyst Browning, Evelyn Goerlitz, Sarah Yousif, Grace Warren, Laney Miller, Carson Caldwell, Kendal Mickey, Katie Booher, Haley Brown, Kelsey Altevogt and Alexandra Ulery.