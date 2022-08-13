Saline Township Board Approves Andelina Farms Site Plans

The Saline Township Board of Trustees worked through their August agenda in forty-five minutes at their meeting on Wednesday evening. Their business included the approval of the L-4029 tax rates for 2022 as well as the approval of the MI Home site plans for Phase II and III of the Andelina Farms development.

ANDELINA FARMS

Brandon Guest, Land Development manager for MI Homes, provided the board an update of the progress of the Andelina Farms development, the mixed0use property of single-family homes and condos, located at US-12 and Austin Road. MI Homes presented revised site plans to the Saline Township Planning Commission on Aug. 9 and received approval from the planning commission, after including language to help address the concerns of a property owner adjacent to the development. Guest reported that sales for the homes have been brisk and they are ready to continue to build out the site.

After a brief discussion, with input from Dan Cabage, PE, Fleis & Vanderbrink Senior Project Manager and consulting engineer for the township, the board voted unanimously to approve the revised site plans for Phase II and III of the development.

SALINE FIRE BOARD

Township Supervisor Jim Marion reported that at the August meeting of the fire board there was additional discussion of the department’s request for additional funding to support operations and new equipment purchases.

“The board discussed the funding request from the department and took another vote. The vote was 9–0 to assess the governmental authorities using the same methodology previously used,” Marion said. When asked what led to the change, Marion simply pointed at himself and fellow board member Robert Marion and explained that they expressed their concerns to the board, which led to the change in the vote.

L-4029 2022 Tax Rates:

Treasurer Jennifer Zink asked for a motion to approve the L-4029 tax rates for 2022. Units of government are required to file a L-4029 form if they assess taxes in their jurisdiction. L-4029 taxes are authorized under MCL Section 211.24e, 211.24 and 211.34d. The 2022 rates are:

.9105 – operating

.996 – gross rate

The board approved the rates for 2022.

PAY RAISE FOR ELECTION INSPECTORS/CHAIRPERSON:

Treasurer Jennifer Zink reported on behalf of township clerk Kelly Marion a request to raise the pay for election workers, inspectors and chairperson. Marion reviewed the pay of neighboring townships and found that Saline Township was paying election workers lower than other townships. The board approved the increased pay for the election workers. The amount is not to exceed $20/hour.

The meeting was adjourned at 7:45 p.m. The next Planning Committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4, 2022. The next Township Board meeting is Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Both meetings start at 7 p.m. at the Saline Township Hall on Braun Road.