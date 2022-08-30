Saline MI
8-30-2022 11:25pm

SOCCER: Saline Boys JV Starts With 2-1 Record

The Saline JV Soccer team is pictured at Georgetown Footgolf for a team outing | Courtesy of Kim Broekhuizen)

(Submitted by KC Bloch)

The Saline High School boys' junior varsity soccer team fell 2-0 at Pioneer Tuesday, making their record 2-1 for the season.

Jacob Piniatoglou saves a shot against Monroe | Courtesy of Todd Rumpsa)

In their first game at Monroe, the Hornets won 8-0. 

Jacob Piniatoglou and Eric Friedholm shared the shutout.

Goals scored by Jake Broekhuizen (3), Micah Gray (3), Geoff Dinu-Daniel (2),

Bryce Nadig and Zachary Heisler celebrate a goal | Courtesy of Jennifer Heisler)

In their second game against Ann Arbor Skyline, the Hornets won 4-0. 

Jacob Piniatoglou and Eric Friedholm shared the shutout. Goals were scored by Bryce Nadig (1), Heisler (1), Jake Broekhuizen (1) and Preston Lynn (1).

# LAST FIRST GRADE
1 Rumpsa Case 10
2 Vreeland Devin 10
3 McCann Thomas 10
4 Urdangarin Lucas 10
5 Arvai Johnny 10
6 Piniatoglou (captain) Jacob 11
7 Daniel Geoff Dinu 11
8 Townsend Cole 11
9 Musser Collin 10
10 Cahill Keegan 10
11 Widman Morgan 10
12 Lynn Preston 10
13 Gray Micah 10
15 Nadig Bryce 9
16 Ciechanowski Caleb 9
17 Reck Stephen 10
18 Broekhuizen Jake 9
19 Bloch Owen 10
22 Sattler (captain) Brady 10
23 Whalen Colton 11
24 Heisler Zach 9
25 Friedholm Eric 10

The Hornets are coached by Conner Williams.

Their next game is against Bedford  at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1 at Saline High School. 

Go Hornets!

I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is unverified
Spam
Offensive

Replies