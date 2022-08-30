8-30-2022 11:25pm
SOCCER: Saline Boys JV Starts With 2-1 Record
(Submitted by KC Bloch)
The Saline High School boys' junior varsity soccer team fell 2-0 at Pioneer Tuesday, making their record 2-1 for the season.
In their first game at Monroe, the Hornets won 8-0.
Jacob Piniatoglou and Eric Friedholm shared the shutout.
Goals scored by Jake Broekhuizen (3), Micah Gray (3), Geoff Dinu-Daniel (2),
In their second game against Ann Arbor Skyline, the Hornets won 4-0.
Jacob Piniatoglou and Eric Friedholm shared the shutout. Goals were scored by Bryce Nadig (1), Heisler (1), Jake Broekhuizen (1) and Preston Lynn (1).
|#
|LAST
|FIRST
|GRADE
|1
|Rumpsa
|Case
|10
|2
|Vreeland
|Devin
|10
|3
|McCann
|Thomas
|10
|4
|Urdangarin
|Lucas
|10
|5
|Arvai
|Johnny
|10
|6
|Piniatoglou (captain)
|Jacob
|11
|7
|Daniel
|Geoff Dinu
|11
|8
|Townsend
|Cole
|11
|9
|Musser
|Collin
|10
|10
|Cahill
|Keegan
|10
|11
|Widman
|Morgan
|10
|12
|Lynn
|Preston
|10
|13
|Gray
|Micah
|10
|15
|Nadig
|Bryce
|9
|16
|Ciechanowski
|Caleb
|9
|17
|Reck
|Stephen
|10
|18
|Broekhuizen
|Jake
|9
|19
|Bloch
|Owen
|10
|22
|Sattler (captain)
|Brady
|10
|23
|Whalen
|Colton
|11
|24
|Heisler
|Zach
|9
|25
|Friedholm
|Eric
|10
The Hornets are coached by Conner Williams.
Their next game is against Bedford at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1 at Saline High School.
Go Hornets!