SOCCER: Saline Boys JV Starts With 2-1 Record

(Submitted by KC Bloch)

The Saline High School boys' junior varsity soccer team fell 2-0 at Pioneer Tuesday, making their record 2-1 for the season.

Jacob Piniatoglou saves a shot against Monroe | Courtesy of Todd Rumpsa)

In their first game at Monroe, the Hornets won 8-0.

Jacob Piniatoglou and Eric Friedholm shared the shutout.

Goals scored by Jake Broekhuizen (3), Micah Gray (3), Geoff Dinu-Daniel (2),

Bryce Nadig and Zachary Heisler celebrate a goal | Courtesy of Jennifer Heisler)

In their second game against Ann Arbor Skyline, the Hornets won 4-0.

Jacob Piniatoglou and Eric Friedholm shared the shutout. Goals were scored by Bryce Nadig (1), Heisler (1), Jake Broekhuizen (1) and Preston Lynn (1).

# LAST FIRST GRADE 1 Rumpsa Case 10 2 Vreeland Devin 10 3 McCann Thomas 10 4 Urdangarin Lucas 10 5 Arvai Johnny 10 6 Piniatoglou (captain) Jacob 11 7 Daniel Geoff Dinu 11 8 Townsend Cole 11 9 Musser Collin 10 10 Cahill Keegan 10 11 Widman Morgan 10 12 Lynn Preston 10 13 Gray Micah 10 15 Nadig Bryce 9 16 Ciechanowski Caleb 9 17 Reck Stephen 10 18 Broekhuizen Jake 9 19 Bloch Owen 10 22 Sattler (captain) Brady 10 23 Whalen Colton 11 24 Heisler Zach 9 25 Friedholm Eric 10

The Hornets are coached by Conner Williams.

Their next game is against Bedford at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1 at Saline High School.

Go Hornets!