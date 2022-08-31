CROSS COUNTRY: Saline Runners Take 4 Races at Milan Puddle Jump

The Saline cross country teams went 4-for-4 at the Milan Puddle Jump, held Tuesday at Milan High School.

Saline's boys and girls teams won their Division 1 races and junior varsity races - according the the "hypothetical" scores posted on Athletic.net.

In the varsity boys' race, Saline placed eight runners in the top 12 and finished with 21 points. Monroe was second with 72 points. Bedford (79), Woodhaven (96( and Wyandotte Roosevelt (99) also ran.

Senior Samuel Jackson won the race, finishing in 16:34.6. Junior Truman Johnson was second in 16:50.2. Senior Jason Witton was fourth in 17:27.8. Seniors Andrew McNally (sixth, 17:41) and Elijah Routson (eighth, 17:56.7) completed the Saline scoring. Brennan Larusso was 10th (9fastest freshman in the race), Landon Wissink was 11th and freshman Spencer Wetherbee was 12th.

In the girls' varsity race, Saline finished first with 37 points. Huron was second with 58. Bedford (82), Monroe (107), Woodhaven (119) and Wyandotte Roosevelt (127) also ran.

Samantha Cost, of Wyandotte Roosevelt, won the race in 19:20.

Saline's fastest runner was junior Laney Alig, who finished 5th in 21:00.7 - the same time as senior Mia Roga (6th). Right behind them was sophomore Sienna Snyder (10th, 21:05). Senior Aubrey Stager (9th, 21:24) and sophomore Mackenzie Sellenraad (10th, 21:29) completed the Hornet scoring. Coryn Grady was 12th, Grace Roth was 14th and Abby Roth was 20th.

Saline dominated the JV girls' race, winning with 18 points.

Madison Rogan won the race in 21:59.2. Bailey Burt (2nd), Jillian Hayes (4th), Lilly Schlack (5th) and Grace Oberski (6th) completed the Hornet top 5. Right behind them were Avery Bogdasarian, Rebecca Rummel, Riley Provost, Ruthie Bonfiglio and Lizzie Thibeault, who swept the 7-11 spots.

The JV boys were almost as dominant, winning with 19 points.

Andrew Strong bested teammate Shane Pitcher by .1 seconds to win the race. Strong finished in 18:09. Stewart Berry Hill was fourth, Dominik White was fifth and Ethan Umberger was 11th. Gavin Burt was eighth. Koen Lanker, Owen Liepman, Ethan Yesko and William Rosales swept the 10-13 places.