Join In The Fun At The Saline Community Fair

A very successful Saline Schools Day was held on Wednesday and many Saline Area students and programs were showcased in several different events, from animal shows to the SWWC organizations showcase to the introduction of ambassadors and an entertaining Ag Olympics contest. Introduced as the 2022-23 Saline Community Fair Ambassadors were Sabine Saldana, William Rogers and Colin Schroeder. Many alumni also enjoyed the Saline Alumni Gathering and congratulations to all the businesses nominated for the Saline Chamber of Commerce People’s Choice Awards. The fair greatly appreciates the partnership with the schools and the many staff and groups who have worked with the fairboard to bring new and renewed activities to the fair.

Thursday, September 1 is Children’s Day. There will be special activities from 10 a.m. to noon. These include Touch a Truck, a magic show at 11 a.m. followed by balloon twisting, Washtenaw County Farm Bureau Agriculture Activities, and the Adventures in Agriculture Barn. The Comedy Farm Magic Review will have shows at 12:30 pm, 4 pm and 6 pm. All rides will open at 2 p.m. Rounding out the activities on Thursday are the Jr. Livestock Auction at 7 p.m. and the KOI Drag Racing, also beginning at 7 p.m. in front of the grandstand. This dirt drag racing event features a class for everything - if it has a motor and wheels they have a class for it. For details visit www.koidragracing.com.

Friday, September 2 is Seniors Day and Ladies’ Day and features special admission prices for senior citizens who are free until 1 p.m. Another Admission Perk for Friday is that anyone wearing Saline School Gear will receive a $2 discount, paying $5 admission. The day starts off with a Euchre tournament at 9:00 a.m., the Draft Horse Pull at 10 a.m. and Barn Games for Ages 2 to 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Bricktown Lego Display will be built throughout the day on Friday and then on display the remainder of the fair. The Ladies’ Day program and Recognition of Senior Citizens also begins at 1 p.m. and the RFD Boys will be providing the entertainment. The second annual Saline Community Fair Dog of the Year contest had over 20 entries and the top five dogs are now competing for the People’s Choice Award. The top five dogs will be introduced at 5:30 p.m. The 2022 Saline’s Got Talent Contest begins at 6:30 p.m. and will offer great awards. (Pre-registration required). The grandstand show on Friday evening at 7 p.m. will feature the Super Kicker Rodeo along with singer DeWayne Spaw. The Master Livestock Showman Contest, will be held at 7:30 p.m.

For a complete schedule of the fair activities through September 5 visit www.salinefair.org. You are also invited to follow the fair on facebook at Saline Community Fair or call the fair office during the fair at 734-429-1131. Please also join us in thanking and supporting the many businesses and individuals who help to make the fair possible through many hours of volunteering, financial and in-kind support, and many other donations. These partnerships and the support of the community makes a significant difference. Be on the lookout for our fair mascot, Pickles the Pig. “Go Hog Wild” at the 2022 Saline Community Fair!