Saline Community Fair Ambassador Program At The 2022 Fair

The Saline Community Fair Ambassador program was launched in 2019 and was designed to provide up to four high school students with the opportunity to represent the fair and assist with various activities, along with building their resumes by providing community service, leadership experience and a scholarship opportunity. The ambassador program is open to males and females in the Saline School District, as well as any eligible young person who resides within a 15-mile radius of the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds. Selection is based on an application, resume and personal interview. Each Ambassador helps at various events throughout the fair and has the opportunity to provide input on planning the fair and assist with community activities which the fair in involved with. Each of the recipients receives a $200 scholarship donated by the Former Miss Saline Association.

The 2022-23 Ambassadors are Sabine Saldana, Colin Schroeder, and William Rogers.

Sabine is a freshman at Early College Alliance at EMU. She is the daughter of Alex and Jenna Saldana and has been involved in Girl Scouts, is the co-founder of Sisters Petsitting, is in STEM & Arts, and she is a debate team member. Some of her volunteer experiences include kayaking to raise money for the World Wildlife Fund, raked leaves for local residents, and led activities at camp for younger girl scouts. She has visited the fair each year since she moved to the area in 2016 and has participated in the Pet contest at the fair since 2017. Saby is looking forward to working in many areas this year at the fair!

Colin is a freshman at Saline High School. He is the son of Greg and Shawnee Schroeder. He is involved in the 5th Corner Program in Saline. He has played hockey for 6 years and tennis for 2 years. Colin has volunteered at the fair in the Farmer for the Day area and on the Hippity Hop Trail in the Spring. He has also entered vegetables at the fair and is looking forward to working at many events during the fair.

William is a sophomore at Saline High School and is the son of David and Mandy Rogers. William is involved in Student Council, 4-H, the Saline Feeder Calf Club, and Saline FFA. Some of William’s volunteer activities include Project RED, Saline Community Fair in many areas, and the 4-H Farm Safety Day. He is looking forward to a fun week at the fair and the opportunity to help in many areas.

Shown in the photo left to right are Denise Blumenauer, the Saline Community Fair Ambassador Coordinator; William Rogers; Sabina Saldana; Colin Schroeder; and Katrene Starling, representing the Former Miss Saline Association.