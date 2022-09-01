SALINE FAIR GALLERY: Kids and Their Feeder Calves

Along with the carnival rides, tractor pulls and elephant ears, the Saline Community Fair is about recognizing the accomplishments of children and celebrating the agricultural community.

Nowhere is that more evident than at one of the livestock shows.

Wednesday night at 6 p.m., a large crowd gathered in the stands to watch the Saline Feeder Calf Club show cows they've been raising.

Calli Kruger and Duke, weighing in at 570 pounds, was the Grand Champion for the evening. Emma Seeger, who won first place in the heavy middle weight class with her 530-pound Puddle, was Reserve Champion. The other finalists were Westin Rogers (first place light weight) and Thomas Zahn (1st place middle weight).

Here's an assortment of photos from the Feeder Calf Show.