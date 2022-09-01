Saline Community Fair Fun Continues

It has been a great week at the fair so far so make plans now to join in the fair fun.

Friday, September 2 is Seniors Day and Ladies’ Day and features special admission prices for senior citizens who are free until 1 p.m. Another Admission Perk for Friday is that anyone wearing Saline School Gear will receive a $2 discount, paying $5 admission. The day offers programs for all ages and starts off with a Euchre tournament at 9:00 a.m., the Draft Horse Pull at 10 a.m. and Barn Games for Ages 2 to 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Bricktown Lego Display will be built throughout the day on Friday and then on display the remainder of the fair. We challenge you to find many unique items in the display which is in Barn C. The Comedy Farm Magic Review Show will be held at 12:30 pm, 4 pm, and 6:30 pm. The Ladies’ Day program and Recognition of Senior Citizens begins at 1 p.m. and the RFD Boys will be providing the entertainment. The second annual Saline Community Fair Dog of the Year contest had over 20 entries and the top five dogs were placed and then competed for the People’s Choice Award. The top five dogs will be introduced at 5:30 p.m. The 2022 Saline’s Got Talent Contest begins at 6:30 p.m. and will offer great awards. (Pre-registration required). The grandstand show on Friday evening at 7 p.m. will feature the Super Kicker Rodeo along with singer DeWayne Spaw. The Master Livestock Showman Contest, will be held at 7:30 p.m. The beer barn will be open from 5 pm to midnight.

Saturday, September 3 is Heroes’ Day/Family Day, with Military, First Responders, and Health Care Professionals admitted free with credentials. The Youth Dairy Show will begin at 10 a.m. The Heroes’ Day program begins at noon and will include a light lunch and entertainment by The Muniz Family Band. A Pedal Power Pull for both youth and adults will begin at noon and the Antique Tractor Pull and Farm Stock Tractor Pull and Truck Pull starts off the grandstand events at 10 a.m. The evening grandstand show is the Super Stock and Modified Tractor and Truck Pull which begins at 7 p.m. At the other end of the fairgrounds under the open pavilion, fairgoers can enjoy the Ann Arbor Saline Music Center Rocks! performances from 6-8 p.m. The Comedy Farm Magic Review will have live shows at 12:30, 4 and 6:30 p.m. and the Bricktown Lego exhibit will be on display. All rides will open at 1 p.m. The Beer Barn will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight. Another full day of family fun.

For a complete schedule of the fair activities through September 5 visit www.salinefair.org. You are also invited to follow the fair on facebook at Saline Community Fair or call the fair office during the fair at 734-429-1131. Please also join us in thanking and supporting the many businesses, clubs, and individuals who help to make the fair possible through many hours of volunteering, financial and in-kind support, and many other donations. These partnerships and the support of the community make a significant difference. “Go Hog Wild!” at the Saline Community Fair!