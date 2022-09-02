Celebrate Heroes & Enjoy Events At The Saline Fair

Friday was another great day at the fair. Fair goers had many activities to participate in and the second Saline Dog of the Year Contest winners were introduced. Saline’s first place dog of the year was Jack owned by Brandon Smith. Second place and selected for the People’s Choice Award was Echo owned by Tiffany and Paul Merryfield. Dabo, owned by Patti and Lukas Fosdick earned third place honors. Fourth place was Georgia owned by the Lankos family and rounding out the top five dogs of the year was Apollo owned by Spencer Tobias and Armando Falcon. Talent exploded for the Saline’s Got Talent Contest and many enjoyed the acts. The Master Livestock Showman Contest featured the top beef, dairy feeder, hog and lamb showpersons from all the fairs in Washtenaw County…the 4-H Youth Show, Manchester Community Fair, Chelsea Community Fair and our Saline Community Fair.

Saturday, September 3 is Heroes’ Day/Family Day, with Military, First Responders, and Health Care Workers admitted free all day with credentials. The Youth Dairy Show will begin at 10 a.m. The Antique Tractor Pull and Farm Stock Tractor Pull and Truck Pull starts off the grandstand events at 10 a.m. The Heroes’ Day program begins at noon in building G and will include a light lunch and entertainment by The Muniz Family Band. A Pedal Power Pull for both youth and adults will begin at noon. The evening grandstand show is the Super Stock and Modified Tractor and Truck Pull which begins at 7 p.m. At the other end of the fairgrounds under the open pavilion, fairgoers can enjoy the Ann Arbor Saline Music Center Rocks! performances from 6-8 p.m. Entertainers will include Geezer with Classic Rock from some classic folks; Gray Alderink with Dance/Pop for the rhythmically inclined; and Brinlee Way, a solo acoustic singer/songwriter playing original Americana. The Comedy Farm Magic Review will have live shows at 12:30, 4 and 6:30 p.m. and the Bricktown Lego exhibit will be on display. All rides will open at 1 p.m. The Beer Barn will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight. Come celebrate our heroes and take in all the events.

Sunday, September 4 is Agriculture Day and starts off with Compact Tractor Pulling at 11 a.m. The Taste of Agriculture will be held from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. This unique program takes place in Barns D and E and adults and young people can go through the animal and agriculture exhibits and visit with farmers and youth exhibitors to learn more about how their food is produced and where their food comes from. It takes about an hour to complete the program. After completing the various stations (kids will also be completing a passport which will qualify them to enter the bike drawing, and adults will be completing a quiz) they will receive a coupon for a taste of agriculture (broasted potatoes, popcorn, hot dog and ice cream) between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. and all youth who complete their Ag Passport will be entered to win a bicycle. Washtenaw County Farm Bureau will also have a special safety display during this time. The Car and Tractor Show will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. There are also antique tractors on display throughout fair week. The Huron Valley Harmonizers will be strolling the fairgrounds from 2-4 p.m. and performing for the fair visitors. The Llama Exhibition will begin at 4 p.m. in the small horse arena and Saline’s own Fiddlers Philharmonic will take the stage and perform at 5 p.m. The fun and excitement continue at 7 p.m. at the grandstand with the USA Auto Cross Championship Derby. The Comedy Farm Magic Review will have live shows at 2, 4 and 6:30 p.m. and the Bricktown Lego exhibit will be on display. All rides will open at 1 p.m.

The Bicycle drawing will be held at 7 p.m. followed by other drawings at 8 p.m. Seventeen bikes will be given away to lucky winners. Entry forms can be deposited throughout fair week into corresponding containers located with the bikes in Building D on the fairgrounds. Still exhibits and livestock will be released at 9 p.m.

In addition to exhibits, inside and outside displays and animals, the Adventures in Agriculture barn will be open all week and will provide fun for kids. Don’t miss the Saline FFA Dunk Tank! Area businesses have displays throughout the fairgrounds and there are a variety of great food booths. Elliott’s Amusements are providing the carnival rides throughout the week.

For a complete schedule of the fair activities through September 5 visit www.salinefair.org. You are also invited to follow the fair on facebook at Saline Community Fair or call the fair office during the fair at 734-429-1131. Please also join us in thanking and supporting the many businesses and individuals who help to make the fair possible through many hours of volunteering, financial and in-kind support, and many other donations. These partnerships and the support of the community make a significant difference. “Go Hog Wild!” at the Saline Community Fair!