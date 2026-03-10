One of Saline's Best Basketball Teams Comes in Game for the Ages

NORTHVILLE -- One of the only teams in Saline girls' basketball history to win the SEC Red and MHSAA District Championship went down the only way you might expect. Battling until the very end.

Saline (21-4) fell to South Lyon East (24-1), 65-61, in double overtime of the regional semifinal Monday. South Lyon East will play Howell Wednesday for the regional championship.

Saline battled back from being down 12 points at halftime. And in the second overtime period, Saline was down by 11 points with 1:32 remaining, before cutting the lead to just two points with 16.6 seconds left.

"I am so proud of the fight in this team. Hot gym in a fast-paced game, they gave their hearts and souls to the end," Saline coach Leigh Ann Roehm said. "We have made so much growth this season. Conference champs. District champs. 21 wins. Couldn’t be prouder!"

In particular, Roehm praised senior captains Keira Roehm, Megan Sweet and Ayla Stager after their final contest as members of the basketball team.

"Let’s give this group of seniors the honor they deserve. Megan, Ayla, and Keira have left a legacy that will last a lifetime. They stand for and represent all that is good in the world. They just want to make winning plays, stand up for integrity, and build culture with their teammates," Roehm said. "As a coach, you can hope to have one player like that, but to have three for multiple years is remarkable. It has been a true honor to be their coach."

Keira Roehm scored 21 points, sinking six three-pointers, and had five rebounds and five assists. Halle Powell also scored 21 points and had a team-high 11 rebounds and eight assists. Harper Backus scored 13 points with six rebounds and two blocks. Sweet scored four points and had five rebounds. Stager scored two points and had five rebounds.

Saline shot out of the gates to a 10-4 lead. Powell opened the scoring with a three-pointer. Sweet converted a pass from Powell, and Saline led 5-0. Roehm hit the first of her 3s to make it 8-0. After a couple of baskets by the Cougars, Backus scored, and Saline led 10-4. The Cougars sank a three-pointer, and Roehm responded with good work under their hoop.

The offense dried up for the Hornet. The Cougars were finding their rhythm, and they led 16-12 at the end of the quarter.

The Cougars opened with two baskets in the second quarter. Powell responded the way she often does with a steal and a basket.

Backus scored from the paint, and it seemed like the Hornets were building back up, down 22-16.

Saline was down 27-18 at halftime.

Saline took over in the third. Pursued by two Cougars, Powell won the race to the hoop and scored. Then Backus scored and made her and one. Powell made two free throws, and Saline was down 32-25. Powell's aggressive move to the hoop drew another foul, and she made both shots. Saline was down 34-27.

A moment later, Roehm found Stager, who made the move and banked it in. Saline was down 34-29. Roehm added to her all-time three-point total, and Saline was within 2.

With a Cougar leaning on her, Backus another from underneath and the score was tied at 34.

Roehm opened the scoring in the fourth with a three-pointer and put the Hornets up 37-34.

After a Cougar basket, Sweet, from underneath, took the pass and spun around for two. Saline led 39-36.

The Cougars hit a three, but Roehm answered with another one of her own. The Cougars scored two to cut the lead. Powell hit her second three-pointer of the game, giving Saline a 45-41 lead.

The Hornet did not score another point in regulation. The Cougars made two free throws and then went 1-for-2 to make it a one-point game with 2:37 remaining. The teams engaged in an intense, nerve-wracking battle, but neither team could score. Stager made a great defensive plan, catching the ball under her own basket after he opponent lost her balance. Saline had several chances but couldn't add to the led. With just a few seconds remaining, the Cougars were awarded two free throws. They made the first one to tie the game, but the second was off the rim. The Cougars rebounded the ball, and Backus blocked a shot to preserve the tie.

Saline got the start it wanted in overtime. First, Powell charged in, stopped short and floated one in. Then Backus was fouled. She made both shots, and Saline was up 49-45. The Cougars made two free throws of their own. Roehm went 1-for-2 for a 50-47 lead. The Cougars responded with two free-throw baskets of their own, and it was a one-point game. Saline could score from the stripe again. The Hornets looked like they might win the battle for a rebound when Stager dove to the floor and took control of the basketball. Officials, however, ruled for a jump ball. Possession went to the Cougars with 26.5 seconds left, down 50-49. On the way to the net, a Cougar tripped over Stager and was awarded two shots. She made the first to tie it and missed the second. Backus got her hands on the ball after it bounced off the rim, and it went to Stager, who passed it to Powell, who raced up the floor and launched a three-point attempt that glanced off the rim at the buzzer.

Tied at 50, the teams readied for the second OT.

South Lyon East rattled off 11 straight points in 2:30. It looked dire for the Hornets, but they had one more rally in them. Powell started things by drawing a foul, scoring and making her free throw to make it 61-53 with 1:20 to play. The Cougars scored to get two-points back.

Roehm put her all-time three-point shooting record on display and got the Hornets to within seven, at 63-56, with 1:02 to play. Sweet forced a turnover in defensive territory and Powell drew a foul driving the hoop. She went 2-for-2 and Saline was down 63-58 with 42.8 seconds left. The Cougars started up the floor, under pursuit by Sophia Roth and Powell. It was Saline's ball with 36. 2 seconds left. With 16.6 seconds left, Roehm added to her MHSAA record with one last three-pointer.

Saline couldn't stop the Cougars from scoring and got the ball back with 8.6 seconds remaining in the second OT period. The Cougars won, 65-61.

