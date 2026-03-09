Rain or Shine, Shoppers Flock to Saline Spring Craft Show

Early morning showers could not deter shoppers from attending the 29th annual Saline Spring Craft Show this Saturday. Visitors to this yearly event were able to see merchandise from 152 juried crafters who traveled from seven different states to participate. Held at the Saline Middle School, this craft show is a fundraiser for many Saline school programs.

New to the sale this year, young artists aged ten to twenty were able to sell their handmade products in a designated youth division.

“I make a bunch of handmade crocheted plushies,” Laya Lusher, a tenth grade student from Milan, said.

“I’m a senior at Saline High School, and this is a great opportunity,” said Kamdyn Mahler. “I’m selling a bunch of handmade sewn goods. I came in with a lot of stock, but as the day’s going further, we don’t have much left, so that’s great.”

Madeline Nealis was selling her bird-inspired artwork.

“I’m selling stickers based on birds I’ve seen in my backyard, and also artwork based on characters I’ve made. I draw them digitally and then print them out of sticker paper.”

Madeline’s mother, Katie Nealis, was nearby to offer her help and support.

“Today has been so good. We’ve had a lot of fun,” she said. “This is Maddie’s first show, and it’s been going really well. We really appreciate the opportunity.”

Charlotte Finch, a student at Milan High School, was selling her handmade resin items.

Parasme Manohar was selling a game that he created with his friend, Sebastian McCoy. “I’m selling a board game named Battle of the Kings, and it’s a strategy based game.”

In the gymnasium, many seasoned vendors returned, along with new crafters.

“This is my first time for the March craft show,” said Katie Degesie of Birch and Fern Botanicals. “I’ve been to the November sale a few times. I’m selling botanical soap and some body products.”

Jill Chaffee has been a vendor at the Saline craft shows for four years. “I repurpose quilts into coats, jackets and blazers. I also use my remnants to embellish denim jackets and sweatshirts. Everything is upcycled.”

Jeremy McGrew is a local photographer who participated in the November craft show and decided to return for the spring show as well.

“We’re offering all local photography. We’re offering prints, and we also have a few calendars leftover, as well as notecards and framed photos,” he said.

“I’m selling cards, stickers, prints and calendars with my botanical illustrations,” said artist Maia Hausler of Wander and Gather.

Roxanne Kesterson of Carved Coins makes love tokens, a historical art brought back to life.

“During the Civil War, soldiers would use whatever hand tools they could carry and the last of their pocket change to carve into, and they called them love tokens. The idea was that if they unfortunately did not make it home from the war, someone would try to get it back to their loved one. To honor that tradition, I still do every carving by hand,” Kesterson said. “It’s an old tradition with a new twist.”

Chris and Lori Galicki are returning vendors who sell a variety of unique repurposed wood products.

“We’re selling creative, decorative and practical items made from repurposed whiskey barrels,” Chris Galicki said.

“Traffic has been pretty good. I think a lot of people got a late start with the storm, but it’s been picking up,” he said. “We did the Spring show last year, and we did the November show. We’re looking forward to doing that one again this fall.”

In addition to the vendors, shoppers could visit the cafeteria for snacks and children’s activities that included caricatures by Deb Adamcik and photos with Peter Cottontail. Kids could get airbrushed tattoos and balloon art creations, or try their hand at various crafts and cookie decorating as well.

Shoppers are encouraged to mark their calendars for the fall show, which will be held on November 14.

