Shoe Drive Raises Money For Twirlettes Spring Recital, National Team

The Saline Twirlettes are holding a shoe drive fundraiser until April 4 to raise money for their spring recital and national team expenses.

The group will earn funds based on the total weight of gently worn, used and new shoes collected. Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the shoes, with proceeds supporting the recital and summer fees for national training.

Donations are accepted from anyone. Drop off gently worn, used or new shoes at Woodland Meadows Elementary on Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. during the drive period.

All donated shoes will be redistributed through Funds2Orgs' network of micro-entrepreneurs in developing countries, where economic opportunities are limited. The organization partners with small business owners to help them create, maintain and grow enterprises. Proceeds from shoe sales help these entrepreneurs feed, clothe and house their families. One entrepreneur in Haiti earned enough to send her son to law school.

“We are excited about our shoe drive,” said Susan Usher, director. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for our Twirlettes and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

By donating gently worn, used or new shoes to the Saline Twirlettes, participants give shoes a second life and make a difference in people’s lives worldwide.

About Saline Twirlettes (1968–present)

The Twirlettes are a long-standing youth organization in Saline, Michigan, now attracting twirlers from Washtenaw, Livingston and Jackson counties in Michigan, as well as northwest Ohio. The team provides baton twirling training at all levels, from recreational to highly competitive. Twirlettes perform in local parades and community events and have competed nationally and internationally. The program has produced more than 20 collegiate-level twirlers.

For information email Susan Usher at susandush@comcast.net.

