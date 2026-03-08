Carson Stavros Selected for Albion College's Lacrosse Team

ALBION -- Saline student Carson Stavros was selected as a member of Albion College's 2026 men's lacrosse team. Stavros is an attacker in his third season with the Britons.

"I am so thrilled about the things we have accomplished," said head coach Jake DeCola, who established Albion's program in 2009. "It is incredible that we have played for every single league title and we have won half of them, we have more MIAA championships than anyone else and we are also excited for this year's team. We have some incredible seniors, and I look forward to watching them play"

Stavros is majoring in kinesiology - exercise science and is a member of the Lisa and James Wilson Institute for Medicine. Stavros is the child of Jennifer and Darrell Stavros of Saline and is a graduate of Saline High School.

