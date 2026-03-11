3-11-2026 3:20am
Matley, Shinavier, and Swallow Make Dean's List at Lawrence Tech
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Lawrence Technological University has announced its Dean's List of top scholars for the Fall 2025 semester, which ended December 18, 2025. Among those on the list were:
- Nya Matley, Biomedical Engineering
- Brendan Shinavier, Media Communication
- Joshua Swallow, Mech & Manuf Engr Technology
