Saline MI
3-11-2026 3:20am

Matley, Shinavier, and Swallow Make Dean's List at Lawrence Tech

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Lawrence Technological University has announced its Dean's List of top scholars for the Fall 2025 semester, which ended December 18, 2025. Among those on the list were:

  • Nya Matley, Biomedical Engineering
  • Brendan Shinavier, Media Communication
  • Joshua Swallow, Mech & Manuf Engr Technology
