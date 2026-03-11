11 People Die on Michigan Roads; Tips for Handling Roadside Emergencies

In Michigan, approximately one in twenty pedestrians were killed or seriously injured along freeways; this includes construction workers and motorists outside of their vehicles (such as people changing a tire) according to the 2023 Michigan Vulnerable Road User Safety Assessment. For your safety, as well as the safety of emergency responders and other roadway users, it’s important to be prepared in the event of a roadside emergency. Generally, the safest thing to do if you are involved in a roadside emergency is to stay in your car, with your seat belt buckled, until help arrives. If you are involved in a crash, it’s important to: If you can safely make it to the next exit or stopping point, do so. If you cannot, move out of the travel lane(s). Pull as far over on the shoulder as safely possible to create more distance between your vehicle and oncoming traffic.

Michigan is a “Clear It or Steer It” state. The law states that if driver is involved in a minor collision where no one is injured, vehicles must be moved off the roadway to improve safety and prevent secondary crashes.

Turn your hazard lights on to alert other drivers.

Stay in your vehicle if you can safely do so. If you get out of your vehicle, watch the oncoming traffic for a good time to exit, and remain close to your vehicle. Try to avoid turning your back to traffic whenever possible.

Call local law enforcement for assistance, if needed. In an emergency, call 911. Motorists must report a crash that involves a motor vehicle, causes injury, or causes more than $1,000 in damages. As a reminder, moving your vehicle to a safe place on the shoulder or nearby exit or parking lot is not leaving the scene of a crash. If your vehicle is disabled or out of gas: Put your vehicle in park.

Activate your vehicle’s emergency flashers.

Call for roadside assistance or a family member or friend to bring you some gas.

Stay in your car with your seat belt buckled while you wait.

If you get out of the vehicle (to change a tire, for example), make sure you and the part of the car you are working on do not face traffic. To prepare for the unexpected, motorists should keep an emergency preparedness kit in their vehicles. Your kit should contain the following items: batteries, flashlight, phone charger, water and non-perishable food, blankets, first aid kit, and jumper cables. For more information on how to handle a roadside emergency, visit How to Handle a Roadside Emergency.