11 People Die on Michigan Roads; Tips for Handling Roadside Emergencies
March 10, 2026 – The goal is zero fatalities and serious injuries on Michigan roads through the implementation of the Safe System Approach. Since last week, 11 people died on Michigan roadways making a total of 127 this year. In addition, 61 more were seriously injured for a statewide total of 615 to date.
Compared to last year at this time, there are 8 fewer fatalities and 8 fewer serious injuries.
Numbers are provided by the Michigan State Police.
How to Handle a Roadside Emergency
Roadside emergencies—such as motor vehicle crashes, running out of gas, and flat tires—can be unexpected and stressful.
In Michigan, approximately one in twenty pedestrians were killed or seriously injured along freeways; this includes construction workers and motorists outside of their vehicles (such as people changing a tire) according to the 2023 Michigan Vulnerable Road User Safety Assessment. For your safety, as well as the safety of emergency responders and other roadway users, it’s important to be prepared in the event of a roadside emergency.
Generally, the safest thing to do if you are involved in a roadside emergency is to stay in your car, with your seat belt buckled, until help arrives.
If you are involved in a crash, it’s important to:
Motorists must report a crash that involves a motor vehicle, causes injury, or causes more than $1,000 in damages. As a reminder, moving your vehicle to a safe place on the shoulder or nearby exit or parking lot is not leaving the scene of a crash.
If your vehicle is disabled or out of gas:
To prepare for the unexpected, motorists should keep an emergency preparedness kit in their vehicles. Your kit should contain the following items: batteries, flashlight, phone charger, water and non-perishable food, blankets, first aid kit, and jumper cables.
For more information on how to handle a roadside emergency, visit How to Handle a Roadside Emergency.
