SALINE TOWNSHIP: First Phase of Andelina Farms Sold, MIHOMES Anxious to Start Phase 2

The Saline Township Board concluded their business at the September meeting in less than thirty minutes Wednesday evening at the township hall. Most of the meeting time was spent listening to an update on the Andelina Farms development.

ANDELINA FARMS:

Dan Cabage, consulting engineer for the township, updated the board on the progress at the Andelina Farms development.

“All of the houses on Phase 1 are sold, or in the process of being sold,” said Cabage. “MIHomes are anxious to get started on the roadway construction for Phase 2 while there are still mild weather conditions.”

MIHomes has requested the board reduce the amount of the performance bond required for the remaining work on Phase 1. Cabage reported last month that the recommendation from Fleis & Vanderbrink was that the township could release all of the Phase 1 performance bond except $600,000.

“I am very confident that $600.000 is more than adequate to complete all of the remaining work left on Phase 1,” Cabage said.

Phase 2 will consist primarily of multi-family housing. MIHomes will put forward a $5.3 million dollar performance bond to begin the work on Phase 2.

Township Zoning Administrator Robert Marion reported that he had prepared “14 – 16 building permits” for Andelina Farms.

On a vote of 5 – 0, the township board approved the recommendation to release all of the Phase 1 performance bond, while retaining $600,000.

Cabage said that MIHomes is holding off beginning work on Phase 3, citing caution over the local and state economy and the potential for a recession.

SWEARING IN:

Township Clerk Kelly Marion swore in Levi Smith and Annie Rothfuss. Smith accepted a position of the Saline Township Planning Commission while Rothfuss will be the Deputy Treasurer for the township.

Township Treasurer Jennifer Zink said that Rothfuss would be used on an ass needed basis, primarily during the tax prep season. Rothfuss could also step into function as treasurer should Zink not be able to fulfill the duties at some point.

TOWNSHIP PAYMENTS:

The township paid the Washtenaw County Road Commission $72,267.40 to cover the township’s limestone/brine service.

Kelly Marion also reported that the township paid $14,678.53 to the Saline Area Fire Department. That amount represented the township’s share of the cost for the extra funding requested by the Saline Dire Department.

The next Township Planning Commission meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, 10-04-22. The October board meeting is Wednesday, 10-12 22. Both meetings will be held at the Saline Township Hall on Braun Road at 7 p.m.