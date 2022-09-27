2023 Youth Rec Basketball League

Register @ https://bit.ly/3Rl4xL0

These leagues have been created for both the beginning and the experienced player — no previous experience is required. This league is open to all boys in grades 1-8 and girls in grades 1-8 (7th and 8th graders that do not play on school teams). The league will be divided into grade level divisions - these divisions will be divided based on numbers of registrations in each grade. Once-a-week practices begin the week of January 16th. Please indicate days you cannot practice at time of registration. Registration deadline is December 9th. Games are Saturdays, January 21 -March 4. No games over President's Day Weekend. There will be 6 weeks of games and 7 weeks of practices. Players need a jersey to participate in this league. Returning players may use their jersey from last year. New jerseys can be purchased with United Image Group at SalineSpirit.com. Please indicate if you’d like to coach during registration.

*Grade levels of league divisions are subject to change based on enrollment numbers.