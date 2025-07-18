7-18-2025 1:52am
Lanes Available in Saline Football Fundraiser and Auction at Station 300
This Saturday, it's all about Friday nights at Station 300 in Saline.
The Hornet Football Club holds its 2025 Bowling Fundraiser. The event starts at 7 p.m. with cocktails and an auction. Bowling runs from 8-10 p.m.
It's $50 a bowler or $300 to reserve a lane for six. Guests can also reserve a VIP Lane for 6 with a coach as a server.
Anyone age 18 and over who loves fun and the Hornets.
Station 300 is located at 830 Woodland Drive East.
