Here's What's on the City Council Agenda for July 21
Here's what's on the agenda for Monday's Saline City Council meeting.
- When the Rec Center Task Force was formed six months ago, they were supposed to make its final report to city council in July. Monday, city council will consider extending the deadline for the final report until Oct. 31. Acting City Manager Elle Colle said the future City Manager Dan Swallow will be tasked with executing the long-term initiative. It will also allow Plante Moran to complete a funding analysis and model for the Rec Center. Several task force subgroups must complete their work, too.
- City council will consider a one-year renewal of its contract with Saline Main Street. The contract calls for $35,000 to be paid to Main Street. It includes $20,000 for professional services, $3,000 for business recruitment and retention, $3,000 for community and economic development activities, $4,000 for marketing, and $5,000 for the downtown flower basket program. Main Street is expected to present at Monday's meeting.
- City Council could adopt a resolution that will require the city's fire services representatives and the city manager to utilize an evaluation matrix to analyze all of the viable fire serve models discussed in a recent $70,000 report. They would also engage in "strategic dialogue" with SAFD leadership and regional partners. They would present recommendations by Aug. 31.
- The city's PASER rating, which measures the state of the roads, has increased over the last few years as the city has levied a special road millage. DPW Director Haapala will present on a road millage. The existing road millage is expected to expire in 2026.
