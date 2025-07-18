Saline Area Senior Center Celebrates 50 Years at Annual Picnic

Saline Area Senior Center held their annual picnic on Wednesday, July 16 with a 1950’s theme to honor this year’s fiftieth anniversary of the non-profit center.

“This is our annual picnic that we do every year on the third Wednesday in July to celebrate our members,” said Nancy Cowen, director. “It’s just great to all get together, socialize and celebrate.”

“We’re growing each year, and new things are happening. We hope our members continue to bring new faces to us.”

In the past, the event has been held at Mill Pond Park, but with a forecast of inclement weather, the decision was made to move the event indoors to the cafeteria of Woodland Meadows Elementary School.

A free lunch of hot dogs and hamburgers was provided to all of the guests. Dessert was provided by sponsor Linden Square.

Guests were entertained by Elvis impersonator Bill Burnette. Sponsors of the event had tables where guests could take home brochures and goody bags, and many participants were dressed in 50s attire.

Samantha Toral, senior director of business development at EHM Senior Solutions, was joined by Julie Craft, business development manager for Life Choices.

“We are one of the sponsors for the picnic,” Craft said. “We try to partake in a lot of community events, and we do a lot with the senior center here because it is such a great thing for the community to have. So many people love it and enjoy it here. We feel it’s just one of the things we need to do, and we love being here and sponsoring their events.”

Ashleigh Wyatt, assistant manager for Dermatology Specialists of Ann Arbor and Dexter, brought medical assistant Justine Caron to help guests with information about skin care.

“Today we’re here passing out free samples to everybody and educating them on skin care and the importance of good skin care.,” Wyatt said. “We brought lots of goody bags and we’re just enjoying the community.”

Meredith Nicholson, program coordinator with the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan, was there to encourage members to register for an upcoming workshop.

“I am promoting a chronic pain workshop that we are offering at the end of the month at the senior center. It’s a completely free six week workshop that helps you manage your chronic pain. It’s great for the community and learning tips.”

The Saline Area Senior Center is currently in the midst of an expansion and remodel that was part of a Saline Area Schools bond proposal in 2022. The facilities have been temporarily moved to Woodland Meadows Elementary this summer during the demolition phase, with plans to return to the original facility at Saline Middle School in August. The project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2026.

