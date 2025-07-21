Weekend Saline Area Fire Department Calls, July 18-20

Here are the Saline Area Fire Department calls we found over the weekend.

Friday, 12:55 a.m., Medical, 4600 block of Cottonwood Drive, Lodi Township

Friday, 7:23 p.m., Alarm, Austin Road

Saturday, 2:10 a.m., Medical, 10300 block of Mooreville Road, Saline Township

Saturday, 3:02 a.m., Medical, 13700 block Macon Road, Saline Township.

Saturday, 4:29 a.m., Staging for police, 300 block of Woodland Drive East, City of Saline.

Saturday, 8:20 a.m. Medical, 3000 block Timberview Road, Lodi Township

Saturday, 10:40 a.m., Medical, 3000 block Timberview Road, Lodi Township

Saturday, 2:39 p.m., Medical, 3000 block Timberview Road, Lodi Township

Saturday, 5:40 p.m., Medical, 100 block of Tower Drive, City of Saline

Saturday, 7:04 p.m., 2-vehicle Vehicle Crash, Michigan and Industrial Drive, City of Saline

Saturday, 9.11 p.m., Medical, Brecon Village, City of Saline

Sunday, 4:52 a.m., Medical, Stage for police, 400 block of Maple Road, City of Saline

Sunday, 9:04 a.m., Medical, Hampton Inn, City of Saline

Sunday, 7:33 p.m., Medical, 400 block of North Ann Arbor Street, City of Saline

Sunday, 8 p.m., Medical, 200 block of Tower Drive, City of Saline

