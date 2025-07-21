Navy Veteran John Collier, Jack of All Trades, Was Always Willing to Give a Helping Hand

John Wesley Collier, Jr., age 71, of Adrian, Michigan passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

John was born July 22, 1953 in Cheyenne, Wyoming to the late John Wesley Collier, Sr. and Dorothea (Kilgore) Collier. John is survived by his daughter Marcie (Jason) Matznick of Saline, Michigan; two grandchildren, Tristan Matznick and Jocelyn Matznick. He is also survived by his siblings Teresa (Jason) Keimig, Teletha Hays, Aletha (Terry) Avery, and Charles Collier, as well as many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his grandson Evan Rhys Matznick.

John (also referred to as “Johnny”) was a Navy veteran who served during the Vietnam era as an AME (Aviation Mechanic) for F14 Tomcats. After his Naval service he worked for Civil Service as a sheet metal mechanic, locksmith, and planner / estimator until he retired at 48. He was a jack of all trades and was always willing to give a helping hand for anyone that needed it.

After retirement he started a landscape business with a buddy of his for several years. John was an avid hunter of many game including elk in Colorado. He loved his hunting buddies and yellow labs. He was an excellent baker of sweet desserts, pumpkin pies and loved making pudding shots. John loved game nights with family and friends and eating ice cream. His friends considered him a loyal and good friend. He lived in various states throughout his life including Wyoming, Texas, Missouri, California, Virginia, and eventually moved to Michigan to be closer to family.

John was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease 15 years ago and progressed through the stages of the disease until his passing.Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Friday, August 1st from 3:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. A Celebration of Life Service will then be held at 5:00 P.M. at the funeral home. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting www.podiumvideo.biz.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial donations be made in John’s memory to either non-profit below:

Michigan Parkinson Foundation

https://parkinsonsmi.org

30400 Telegraph Rd #150, Bingham Farms, MI

48025

Or

Evan Rhys Foundation

http://evanrhysfoundation.org

P.O. Box 970697, Ypsilanti, MI 48197

