Catching Up With Saline Mayor Marl
We spoke to Mayor Brian Marl Friday at Henne Field.
Marl discussed two new businesses in the industrial parks, including Drinkmate and BankSupplies Inc., as well as Perfect Scenario, located in The Oak shopping center.
Marl also gives an update on the onboarding of Dan Swallow, chosen to be Saline's city manager. It's going to take some time, he says.
In addition, the city's task force on the Rec Center will seek more time, backing off the extremely fast timeline that was set initially. Marl also touches on the fire service assessment.
Replies
Would urge the city to NOT privatize the Rec Center or sell it. Many in city government understand the value of this asset as evidenced by the membership and usage as well as the fact that nearby cities and towns are spending or have recently spent several million dollars to build what Saline already has AND these locations understand that while rec centers are not and are not intended to be profit centers and add immense value to the cities they serve. A few simply do not get it and that is hard to understand (and seriously, investing significant funds recently in an already very much more than adequate senior center but continuing to deny the Rec Center is very difficult to understand).