Catching Up With Saline Mayor Marl

We spoke to Mayor Brian Marl Friday at Henne Field.

Marl discussed two new businesses in the industrial parks, including Drinkmate and BankSupplies Inc., as well as Perfect Scenario, located in The Oak shopping center.

Marl also gives an update on the onboarding of Dan Swallow, chosen to be Saline's city manager. It's going to take some time, he says.

In addition, the city's task force on the Rec Center will seek more time, backing off the extremely fast timeline that was set initially. Marl also touches on the fire service assessment.

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o4K9JE3UnLQ -->

