Man Suffers Serious Injuries in Crash at Old State Road and Michigan Avenue

(This story was updated at 1:25 p.m. with information provided by Pittsfield Township Department of Public Safety).

A 21-year-old Pittsfield Township man was injured when he turned his 2011 Ford Fusion off Old State Road on to Michigan Avenue and was struck by a semi-truck. The driver was making a left turn on eastbound Michigan Avenue when he was struck by a westbound semi-truck driven by a 40-year-old man from Commerce Township.

The crash occurred shortly after 6 p.m., Monday.

The impact of the crash left the driver pinned in his vehicle and Pittsfield Township firefighters extricated the man, according to Matthew Harshberger, Director of Public Safety and Chief of Police for Pittsfield Township.

According to information released Tuesday morning by the Pittsfield DPS, the Pittsfield man was listed in stable condition at a local hospital after suffering critical injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.

Michigan Avenue was closed for several hours as police investigated the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Pittsfield Township Police at 734-822-4911.