Man Faces 5 Charges Related to March 14 Pittsfield Township Fire

A Washtenaw County man has been arraigned on charges in relation to a fire that damaged a commercial building on the 700 block of Airport Boulevard on March 14.

Daniel Robert Dugan, 39, remained in custody at the Washtenaw County Jail Tuesday after he was given a $10,000 cash or surety bond by Judge Cedric Simpson.

Dugan was arraigned on five charges in 14A4 District Court Sept. 26. He was charged with third-degree arson, breaking and entering, larceny in a building, and two counts of malicious destruction of property. All are felony charges.

On March 14, Pittsfield Township police and fire workers were dispatched to a commercial structure fire at a business park on Airport Boulevard. Pittsfield police and fire, with the assistance of a Michigan State Police K-9 unit, were able to identify ignitable liquids at the scene and determine arson as the cause of the fire. A joint investigation led to the identification of Dugan as a suspect.

The building that was damaged was owned by The Ann Arbor News/MLive.

A probable cause conference is set for 9 a.m.

Dugan faces numerous similar charges related to incidents in Ann Arbor, according to court records.