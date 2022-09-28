Irene Jedele, Wife, Mother of 6, Worked at Citizens Bank of Saline, Served as Lodi Township Deputy Clerk

Irene S. Jedele, age 90, died peacefully Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Linden Square Assisted Living in Saline. She was born July 27, 1932, in Ypsilanti, to Charles and Loretta (Block) Kruger. On April 16, 1955, she married LeRoy H. Jedele, and he preceded her in death on June 20, 1997.

Irene graduated from Saline High School in 1950 and, after her children were grown, worked at Citizen’s Bank of Saline and its successor banks for over 25 years. After retiring from the bank, she worked part-time for Lodi Township as Deputy Clerk. She enjoyed quilting and trips to Shipshewana, IN.

Survivors include four children, Karen (Robert) Mills of Saline, Roger (JoAnn) Jedele of Saline, Keith Jedele of Saline, and Marie (Douglas) Bowker of Ann Arbor; two daughters-in-law, Dona Jedele and Judy Jedele; seven grandchildren, Adreath “Abby” Crisovan and James Mills, Emily (Stephen) Seger and Marissa Jedele, and Daniel (Sheri), Denise, and David Bowker; five step-grandchildren Alan (Erika) Mills, Rochelle (Greg Hoch) Mills, Kimberly (DaJuan) Gesco, Kevin (Carrie) Vershum, Kelli (Todd) Pollard; fifteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy, two sons, Richard “Joe” and Gary Jedele, her parents, two sisters, three brothers, and one step-grandson David Howard.

Funeral services will take place on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Salem Lutheran Church in Ann Arbor, with Pastor Paul Jansen officiating. Burial will follow the service and be held in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline on Friday, September 30, 2022 from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. and at the church on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Salem Lutheran Church, or to Careline Hospice. To leave a memory you have of Irene, to sign her guestbook or for directions, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.