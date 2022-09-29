Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Sep 30 - Sunday, Oct 2

It's going to be a beautiful fall weekend in Saline.

Weekend weather: Friday, Sep 30 - Sunday, Oct 2

Friday September 30

Clear throughout the day.

High: 66° Low: 46° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 6 mph winds from the ENE.

Saturday October 1

Mostly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 67° Low: 52° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 11 mph winds from the NE.

Sunday October 2

Partly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 66° Low: 39° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 12 mph winds from the NE.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.