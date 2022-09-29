9-29-2022 11:11pm
Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Sep 30 - Sunday, Oct 2
It's going to be a beautiful fall weekend in Saline.
Friday September 30
Clear throughout the day.
High: 66° Low: 46° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 6 mph winds from the ENE.
Saturday October 1
Mostly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 67° Low: 52° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 11 mph winds from the NE.
Sunday October 2
Partly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 66° Low: 39° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 12 mph winds from the NE.
