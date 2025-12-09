City Increases Fees for Rec Center, Park Rentals, Rental Inspections and More
Some city fees are on the rise in Saline.
It's being seen especially at the Rec Center and in local parks - a city department that's been in deficit for years. But it also included a bump in rental inspection fees.
Here are the increases at the Rec Center.
|Rec Center
|2025
|2026
|Individual Resident (Annual)
|$388
|$420
|Individual Non-Resident
|$504
|$561
|Families
|$750
|$612
|Non-Resident Families
|$974
|$1,084
|Seniors/Youth
|$308
|$333
|Non-Resident Seniors/Youth
|$400
|$445
|Senior Families
|$559
|$605
|Non-Resident Senior Families
|$727
|$810
|Dual
|$581
|$628
|Non-Resident Dual
|$755
|$840
|Family Extend Plan (per adult)
|$200
|$227
|Non-Resident Family Extend Plan
|$200
|$294
A resident is someone who resides, owns property or works within the Saline Area Schools district boundaries.
In addtion, Parks and Rec rental rates increased rental rates for fields, facilities and pavilions.
|Resident (Non-Resident
|Facility
|2025 Rate
|2026 Rate
|Racquetball/Wallyball per hour
|$5
|$5 ($7)
|Fields Per Season
|$1,325
|$1,325
|Fields, Volleyball Courts, etc (Day)
|$40
|$50
|Ball Field Lights
|$50
|Fields, Courts (1 Hour)
|$50
|Field Prep
|$35
|Curtis Park Pavilion per day
|$60
|$70
|Weekends/Holidays
|$90
|$100
|Mill Pond Pavilion A or B Weekday
|$50
|$70
|Mill Pond Pavilion A or B Weekends/Holidays
|$80
|$100
|Both Pavilions Weekday
|$80
|$100
|Both Pavilions Weekend
|$120
|$140
|Teft Park Rotary Pavilion Weekday
|$50
|$70
|Teft Park Rotary Pavilion Weekends/Holidays
|$80
|$100
The other major change was in Rental Inspection Fees. The city's contractor, Carlisle Wortman, collects the fees from landlords, who often pass some or all of the fee and any improvement costs to tenants. Here's how some of those fees look.
|2025
|2026
|Single Family Houses/Condos
|$100
|$120
|Duplex/2 Family Structures
|$125
|$140
|Multifamily buildings
|$150/building
|$150/building
|Renewal Administration Fee
|$75
|Late Registration
|$250/structure
The motion to pass the new feebook was made by Councillor Chuck Lesch and seconded by Councillor Jack Ceo.
The Rec Center fees drew comments from Councillor Dean Girbach.
"I feel that the rates that we charge are not providing for an increase that's significant and it doesn't address the cost of inflation,," Girbach said. "There's a problem there. You can bang the hell out of the fees, but we know it's still going to be a shortfall."
He also questioned the city using cheaper rates - this year's rates - to attract customers or get renewals.
"We lose out on the advantage of the increase, not only from perspective of the increased revenue," Girbach said.
Council voted 5-0 to approve the new feebook. Mayor Brian Marl and Councillor Nicole Rice were absent.
