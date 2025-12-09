Saline MI
12-09-2025 1:59am

City Increases Fees for Rec Center, Park Rentals, Rental Inspections and More

Some city fees are on the rise in Saline.

It's being seen especially at the Rec Center and in local parks - a city department that's been in deficit for years. But it also included a bump in rental inspection fees.

Here are the increases at the Rec Center.

Rec Center 2025 2026
Individual Resident (Annual) $388 $420
Individual Non-Resident $504 $561
Families $750 $612
Non-Resident Families $974 $1,084
Seniors/Youth $308 $333
Non-Resident Seniors/Youth $400 $445
Senior Families $559 $605
Non-Resident Senior Families $727 $810
Dual $581 $628
Non-Resident Dual $755 $840
Family Extend Plan (per adult) $200 $227
Non-Resident Family Extend Plan $200 $294

A resident is someone who resides, owns property or works within the Saline Area Schools district boundaries.

In addtion, Parks and Rec rental rates increased rental rates for fields, facilities and pavilions.

Resident (Non-Resident
Facility 2025 Rate 2026 Rate
Racquetball/Wallyball per hour $5 $5 ($7)
Fields Per Season $1,325 $1,325
Fields, Volleyball Courts, etc (Day) $40 $50
Ball Field Lights $50
Fields, Courts (1 Hour) $50
Field Prep $35
Curtis Park Pavilion per day $60 $70
Weekends/Holidays $90 $100
Mill Pond Pavilion A or B Weekday $50 $70
Mill Pond Pavilion A or B Weekends/Holidays $80 $100
Both Pavilions Weekday $80 $100
Both Pavilions Weekend $120 $140
Teft Park Rotary Pavilion Weekday $50 $70
Teft Park Rotary Pavilion Weekends/Holidays $80 $100

The other major change was in Rental Inspection Fees. The city's contractor, Carlisle Wortman, collects the fees from landlords, who often pass some or all of the fee and any improvement costs to tenants. Here's how some of those fees look.

2025 2026
Single Family Houses/Condos $100 $120
Duplex/2 Family Structures $125 $140
Multifamily buildings $150/building $150/building
Renewal Administration Fee $75
Late Registration $250/structure

The motion to pass the new feebook was made by Councillor Chuck Lesch and seconded by Councillor Jack Ceo.

The Rec Center fees drew comments from Councillor Dean Girbach.

"I feel that the rates that we charge are not providing for an increase that's significant and it doesn't address the cost of inflation,," Girbach said. "There's a problem there. You can bang the hell out of the fees, but we know it's still going to be a shortfall."

He also questioned the city using cheaper rates - this year's rates - to attract customers or get renewals.

"We lose out on the advantage of the increase, not only from perspective of the increased revenue," Girbach said.

Council voted 5-0 to approve the new feebook. Mayor Brian Marl and Councillor Nicole Rice were absent.

