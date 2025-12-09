Saline Rec Center Hosts Open House Dec. 14

The Saline Recreation Center will host an Open House on Sunday, December 14 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

There will be programming all day for the entire community to take part in. All day, the Rec will be offering free admission and open basketball in the gymnasium. There will be other programs such as pickleball, free fitness classes, fitness room orientations and a family fun zone. We will also have staff from Soccer Stars and Jujitsu to talk about their programs.

From 1:30 – 4 p.m., staff from the Saline Swim School and Techniq Group will offering swim evaluations for class placement. Families are encouraged to stay after their evaluation for some open swim.

“The Rec Center is a place for community and fitness and we are excited to welcome new individuals to our facility,” said Parks and Recreation Director Sunshine Lambert. “A membership to the Rec Center is a great gift to your family. Kids love our camps and swim school, adults can take advantage of the free fitness classes and sports leagues and the entire family can enjoy our special events.”

In addition to free programming and informational sessions, the Rec Center will also be offering membership discounts. All new, annual, prepaid memberships which are purchased on December 14 will be discounted 10 percent.

More information and a full schedule of programming for the open house can be found on the Saline Parks and Recreation website at salinemi.gov/parks. For more information on Saline Parks and Recreation, please contact Parks & Recreation Director Sunshine Lambert at (734) 429-35902 x2507 or slambert@salinemi.gov.

