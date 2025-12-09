Saline MI
12-09-2025 9:22am

Saline Spring Craft Show Young Artist!

This is a chance for young talent to shine, build confidence, and share their creativity with the community. All artwork must be created solely by the youth artist and be of a quality suitable for sale.

Application 

Questions? - Email pufferb@salineschools.org or cheryl.hoeft@gmail.com

