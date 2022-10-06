Joshua Thomas, Husband and Father, Loved Being With Family, Watching His Son Grow

Joshua A. Thomas, 32, of Saline, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022. Josh was born on July 20, 1990 to Lynn Thomas-Perry.

He graduated from Saline High School in 2008 and went on to attend Purdue University as well as Eastern Michigan University. On August 17, 2019, Josh married his high school sweetheart, Chelsea Harding, of Saline.

Josh is survived by his wife Chelsea, son Benjamin Thomas, mother Lynn Thomas-Perry, father Michael Perry, brother and best friend Adam Perry, Grandma Carole Thomas, Aunts Erika Davidson, Betsy Zibara, and Jennifer Thomas; Uncle Kevin Watts, and so many cherished family members and friends that loved him dearly. He is preceded in death by his grandparents CJ Perry, Don Thomas, and Phyllis Ohanian; Aunt Sharen Stennett.

Through the years, Josh loved to play hockey, work on his cars, and he always dressed in style. He loved being around family, loved to camp, travel and spend time at the lake. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brother. He had a green thumb and loved to garden. He was the most loving friend, son, brother, grandson, nephew, husband, and father to our sweet Benny. Josh’s most cherished moment was the day his son was born. Josh was such a hands on dad and was there for every milestone. He loved watching his son grow. Ben will miss his best friend and “da-da” so much. We all will. Always and Forever, Xoxo.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Josh’s life on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 4:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Visitation will take place from 1:00 P.M. until the time of service at 4:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family, care of Chelsea Harding, for the purposes of creating an educational fund for their son, Ben. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To leave a memory you have of Josh, to sign his guestbook, or for directions, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.