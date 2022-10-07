Doris Marion, Loving Mother and Grandmother, Loved to Work in the Garden

Doris A. Marion, age 99, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at her home in Saline.

Doris was born May 23, 1923 in Pittsfield Township, the daughter of Reuben and Amanda (Geisel) Feldkamp. On May 23, 1942 in Saline, she married Herman W. Marion, and he preceded her in death on April 13, 2003. Doris was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Saline. She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved to work in the garden when she could.

Survivors include her children Paul (Connie) Marion, Luther (Sharon) Marion, Ted (Gloria) Marion, Betty Blumenauer, Lee (Marilyn) Marion, twenty Grandchildren, thirty Great-Grandchildren, five Great-Great-Grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Doris was preceded in death in addition to her husband Herman by her Grandson Matt Marion, and Great-Grandson Jeffrey DeZwaan. She was also preceded in death by seven brothers and three sisters.

Funeral Services will take place on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Saline with Pastor William Natsis officiating. Burial will follow the service and will take place in the Oakwood Cemetery in Saline. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation at the Church on Monday, October 10, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and again on Tuesday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Doris’ name may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church and envelopes will be available at the Church.

