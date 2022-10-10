Saline Police Arrest Suspect in Sylvania, Ohio Homicide Investigation

The Saline Police Department arrested a man suspected in a homicide being investigated by the Sylvania, Ohio Police department.

Saline Police arrested the 31-year-old man Saturday on the 1700 block of Sycamore Court at the home of relatives. Saline Police were assisted by Michigan State Police. The suspect surrendered peacefully and was lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail, according to a police department news release. The suspect was in Saline staying with relatives while the homicide was investigated, police said.

Sylvania Police are investigating the death of three-year-old Declan Hill, who was pronounced dead at St. Vincent's Hospital Friday. The Toledo Blade reported the child was injured Thursday.

On Sunday, the Lucas County Coroner's Office ruled the death was a homicide, citing blunt force head and neck trauma as the cause of death.