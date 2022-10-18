WATER POLO: Saline Defeats Grand Blanc, Heads into Playoffs on a High Not

Saline stormed back from an early 7-3 deficit to defeat Grand Blanc, 14-10, in varsity boys' water polo action Monday night.

Senior Ian Bosinger scored 7 goals in Saline's triumph to improve to 6-15 overall.

The Hornets begin the playoffs this Friday, when Saline and Dexter play at 5:45 p.m. at Saline. The winner will likely advance to the regional tournament.

"If we play like we did in the second and third quarter tonight, we'll be able to beat Dexter," Saline coach Chris Stankovic said.

The Hornets were sluggish to start the game. Grand Blanc jumped out to a 3-0 lead before Bosinger scored Saline's first goal. It was 4-2 after the first quarter, with Bosinger scoring both goals for the Hornets.

Grand Blanc started the second quarter with two goals before senior Liam Russell the first of his four goals to keep the Hornets within striking distance. With 4:56 to play in the quarter, Grand Blanc scored again to take a 7-3 lead.

It was at this point, the Hornets started buzzing. In goal, Hunter Pearson started making saves. Alex Fruth scored the next goal for Saline. Then the Hornets got two more goals from Bosinger and Russell. Saline was down 7-6.

With a player out for an exclusion, Bosinger scored to tie the game with 1:34 to play in the second quarter.

Then, with a single second left on the clock, the Hornets took the lead on a long shot from Josiah Koch that found the top corner of the goal. Saline led 8-7.

The Hornets picked up where they left off in the third quarter.

With a Grand Blanc player on exclusion, Russell scored to make it 9-7. Not even a minute had come off the clock when he scored again to make it 10-7.

Grand Blanc got one back, but Saline finished the third quarter with three straight goals - two Jonah Bentley goals sandwiched around a goal by Grant Pearson. Saline led 13-8 after three quarters.

The fourth quarter opened with Saline extending its lead. Bosinger scored his seventh goal of the match.

Monday's game was also senior night and teacher appreciation night. Before the game, the Hornets honored an influential teacher or staff member. Following the game, seniors Ian Bosinger, Chandler Edwards and Liam Russell were honored.

Ian Bosinger and his parents

Chandler Edwards and his parents

Liam Russell and his mother.

The seniors and their coaches.