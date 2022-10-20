Service for Judith Maule, Mother of 2, Oct. 24 at Oakwood Cemetery

Judith Ellen Maule age 81, of Saline, Mich., passed away in her sleep on Friday, October 7th, 2022. She was born on June 21, 1941 in Racine, Wisc., the daughter of Charles and Lorraine Bell.

Judy leaves two children Margaret (Ted) Lybeck and Jon (Laina) Maule. Also surviving are four Grandchildren Jillian and Rachel Lybeck, Taylor LeNoles, Gabe Maule, eleven siblings, Gary, Mark, Kris, Roland, Sally, Janet, Cherie, Pattie, Sena, Martha and Penny, and extended family member Richard Moore.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gildo Maule and her brother Chuck. A short Graveside service will take place on Monday, October 24th at 11:00 AM in the Oakwood Cemetery located in Saline, MI. To sign Judy’s guestbook, to leave a memory or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.