PRESS RELEASE: Saline Craft Show Set for Nov. 12

The Saline Craft Show, in its 35th year, is rated as one of the top 10 shows in Michigan. This annual event is hosted on the grounds of Saline Middle School, 7190 N. Maple Road, Saline from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Nov. 12.

Again over 230 craft persons will showcase their most recent and exceptional work which includes decorative painting, stoneware, rugs, birdhouses, holiday decorating ideas, ceramics, calligraphy and clothing. All of these products are designed, made and displayed by the individual crafters and available at affordable prices. All artists will be present and available to customize and personalize their works. This show provides both crafts and art, from the latest in shabby chic to handmade furniture and handpainted clothing. Traveling from 14 states and 155 Michigan cities, they will be selling their own “one-of-a-kind” handcrafted items, and appeal to the frenzied shoppers who line up before the doors open to rush to their favorite booth or discover their newest favorite artist or craft person. 34 new crafters will be joining the show for the first time.

In 2021, this one-day holiday extravaganza attracted over 10,000 customers and brought crafters from throughout the Midwest including Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin as well as Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, New York and Pennsylvania.

Shoppers appreciate the show.

“The Saline High Craft Show is a juried craft show to ensure show visitors and shoppers of receiving the highest quality, one-of-a-kind and limited edition work to benefit both our customers and school community," said Grace Greaves, a Manchester resident and long-time craft show attendee. "These crafters’ displays embody skills and reflect respect for both the materials used and the processes. Their handcrafted products feature original designs that can enhance the beauty of the buyer’s environment whether used in the home, garden or personally.”

Throughout the show, students representing various organizations of Saline High School will be present at a concession stand, bake sale and other activities. The youth groups involved have the opportunity to promote citizenship, practice life skills and leadership, as well as earn money for organized school events. This show benefits student youth groups in the district including rowing, cross country, debate, swim team, choral groups, para-professionals, baseball and track teams.

The admission charge for the Saline High Craft Show is $5. This show will once again be held in one building located at 7190 North Maple Road, Saline. (We request that due to crowded conditions, no strollers please.) Customers may take advantage of the free shuttle bus service providing transportation from Faurecia (previously Visteon), designated local businesses and schools. Saline Central Campus has available free parking spaces and is completely handicap accessible.

Take Exit 34 from US-23, 6 miles west on US-12, north on Maple, or Exit 175 from I-94, 1 mile south on Ann Arbor-Saline Road, 4 miles south on Maple

US-12, north on Maple, or Exit 175 from I-94, 1 mile south on Ann Arbor-Saline Road, 4 miles south on Maple

If you need further information, please call 734-429-5922, 734-401-4020 or visit www.salineshows.com

We welcome you to the 2022 Saline Craft Show and hope to see you there!