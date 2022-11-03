What to do in Saline this weekend: Clue, Art Reception, Great Pumpkin Roll and More

Here's your guide to happenings in Saline this weekend!

...

12 things to do this weekend: Friday, Nov 4 - Sunday, Nov 6

FEATURED EVENTS

Clue: On Stage - Fri Nov 4 7:30 pm

Saline High School

The Saline High School Drama Club will present its fall production, Clue: On Stage, on November 4th and 5th at 7:30 p.m. and November 6th at 2:00 p.m. in the Ellen A. Ewing Performing Arts Center at Saline High School. Seating is general admission and tickets are $10.00 and are available at the door.

Based on the 1985 Paramount film and the Hasbro board game, the stage show is adapted from the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn with additional material by Hunter Foster, Sandy Rustin, and Eric Price… [more details]

Opening Reception - Saline Painters Guild - Sun Nov 6 1:00 pm

Whitepine Studios

Join us for the Opening Reception for the Saline Painters Guild Fall Exhibition. Meet and greet local artists and enjoy complimentary dessert. Watercolor, Oil, Pastel and Encaustic Media will be presented. [more details]

Other Events

St. Paul Outreach - Fri Nov 4 11:00 am

St. Paul UCC

Senior Citizen Food Pantry, primarily canned foods, and the Baby Clothes Outreach, clothes from newborn to two. 11am through 1 pm. [more details]

Canvas and Cookies at SASC - Fri Nov 4 12:00 pm

SASC

Canvas and Cookies with Instructor Katherine Downie. Friday, November 4th, 12PM-2PM. $25/members. For more info, visit www.salineseniors.org or call 734-429-9274. [more details]

Basic Music Classes with Instructor Andrew Kratzat at SASC - Fri Nov 4 1:15 pm

SASC

Basic Music Classes with Instructor Andrew Kratzat at SASC beginning Friday, November 4th, 1:15 PM-2:15 PM. $10/members. For more info, visit www.salineseniors.org or call 734-429-9274. [more details]

Senior Movie at Emagine Theater - Fri Nov 4 1:30 pm

Emagine Theater

Sponsored by Saline Area Chamber of Commerce and EHM Senior Solutions. Senior movie day at Emagine Theater, Friday, Nov. 4, 1:30PM-4PM. Tickets are $8, includes movie, popcorn and soda. Visit www.emagine-entertainment.com/locations/saline/ for more info. [more details]

Holiday Ladies Night at KBK Garden Center - Fri Nov 4 5:00 pm

KBK Garden Center

Holiday Ladies Night at KBK Garden Center. Friday, November 4, 5:00PM-8:00PM. [more details]

Heart of a Lion Taekwondo Tournament - Sat Nov 5 7:00 am

Saline High School

Local Taekwondo Martial Arts School in Saline, MI has earned the honor of hosting its first, Class B Regional Tournament. The tournament will take place on Saturday, November 5 at Saline High School located at 1300 Campus Parkway in Saline, MI. All taekwondo students are invited to participate. Registration begins at 7am. The morning begins with a black belt meeting at 7:30am and pre-rounds at 8:00am. Opening Ceremony begins at 10:00am. Come to support local kids and adults participating in… [more details]

18th Annual Great Pumpkin Roll - Sat Nov 5 9:00 am

Mill Pond Park

18th Annual Great Pumpkin Roll at Mill Pond Park, Saturday, November 5, 9AM. Free, all ages welcome. Bring your pumpkin and roll for mystery prizes. Free cider and donuts. Pre-register at salinerec.com. [more details]

FORGIVENESS = FREEDOM - Sat Nov 5 10:00 am

St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church

Let go of unforgiveness: grudges and grievances, bitterness and blame, resentment and self-pity, hatred and vindictiveness.Experience a practical, prayerful, powerful retreat day that helps you lay down the burdens that hinder your progress and grow in the full freedom God intends for you through the redemptive power of Jesus Christ.You don't have to be Catholic to attend. 10 AM - 4 PM. $30. Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/forgiveness-freedom-tickets-367808915367Qu… Contact… [more details]

Clue: On Stage - Sat Nov 5 2:00 pm

Saline High School

Clue: On Stage - Sat Nov 5 7:30 pm

Saline High School

