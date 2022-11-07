Saline November Craft Show Crafter Preview

If you want some smiles, giggles, and laughs, visit Booth 182 to give a gnome a home! LAURA GILLILAN started making gnomes from cast-off fabric scrapes. Inspired by her German heritage, her mother taught her to embroider, the little white gnome flowers on their coats resemble Edelweiss. “My best-selling gnome is always a surprise,” Laura relates as she is always flattered to hear how happy a gnome can make someone. Laura’s creations start with finding appropriate wool sweaters. Washed in hot water and dried at high heat, it is often surprising what happens to these sweaters. These are then cut and beards are chosen. Sewing is her last step as Laura gives each gnome its personality even if it originated from the same sweater.