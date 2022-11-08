Saline November Craft Show Crafter Preview

Having started woodworking by making wooden toys, BRIAN ULINE in Booth 151 will bring to Saline his carved wood signs. Approximately 16 years ago he purchased a CNC router which opened up a completely new opportunity and led him and his family to their passion for creating unique carved signs. They enjoy selecting unique wood pieces at various Michigan mills and envision the “heart and soul” of each product. From designing the layout to carving and painting and then bringing the products to Saline, Brian enjoys every minute of his time with these “wood slabs.” His favorites are “No Place Like Home,” “Home Sweet Home” and “This Is Us.”