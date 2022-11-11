Saline Township Board Discusses Annexation, Zoning Amendment

The Saline Township Board had a full agenda at its meeting Wednesday evening at the township hall. The board spent some time discussing two agenda items, the Saline Fire Board and the proposed agreement between the City of Saline and the township over the annexation of the Greaves property on Macon Road.

ANDELINA FARMS

Dan Cabage, Fleis & Vanderbrink Senior Project Manager and consulting engineer for the township, updated the board on the progress at the Andelina Farms development.

“The plant is up and running and people are moving in," Cabage told the board.

Cabage reported that MIHomes finished the last of the storm and water main for Phase II. He said that work on the roads will begin in the spring.

OAK PARK DRIVE

Township treasurer Jennifer Zink made a motion to approve the adjustment of the amortization schedule for the Special Assessment District (SAD) for the residents of Oak Park Drive. The revision of the schedule was due to adjustments made by the county which resulted in less money being needed for road repairs.

SALINE FIRE BOARD

Robert Marion, township supervisor, reported that the fire board is still trying to figure out how to get the Saline Fire Department additional money. There is a meeting of the fire board scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the Saline fire station. The meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. but there is a working session scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. prior to the regular meeting. The township board has asked township consulting attorney Fred Lucas to attend the fire board meeting as well.

ANNEXATION OF GREAVES PROPERTY

The board discussed the City of Saline proposed annexation of the Greaves property under the Urban Cooperation Act. In the discussion of the proposal the board was generally in favor of the proposal but said it would require additional information and discussion prior to any vote to approve the proposal. The board expressed some questions about the compensation of the proposed annexation. Mr. Lucas, consulting attorney, will communicate with the city to request additional information.

SALINE TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION

The board approved a recommendation from the Planning Commission to revise the setback requirements for uncovered decks in the township. The proposal amended Section 3.204 of the zoning ordinance, revising the rear setback requirement from 30 feet to 15 feet from the rear property line, and from 10 feet to 5 feet for the side setback. This change applies to all properties designated R1, R2, R3 and Ag.

The meeting was adjourned at 8:15 p.m. The next Planning Commission meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, 12-06-22. The next township board meeting will be on Wednesday, 12-14-22. Both meetings will begin at 7 p.m., at the township hall on Braun Road.