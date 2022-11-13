School Bus Driver Suffers Medical Emergency, Crashes Bus into Harvest Elementary; School Closed Monday

Classes and activities at Harvest Elementary School are canceled Monday as crews work to assess and repair damage caused by a school bus that crashed through the school's wall Sunday afternoon after a bus driver suffered a medical emergency.

Pittsfield police and fire were dispatched to the school at 3 p.m. after a 69-year-old resident of Saline crashed a Saline Area Schools bus through the north wall of the building. The driver was the only person on the bus when he suffered a medical issue. The school was unoccupied at the time of the crash, according to Pittsfield Township police.

The driver was transported to a local hospital by Huron Valley Ambulance. Police said the driver was listed in stable condition after the crash. A school official said the driver was being kept overnight at the hospital for evaluation.

The bus was nearly halfway submerged in the school before it came to a stop.

Pittsfield Police said the bus was being used for a private event at the time of the crash.

Workers from BELFOR Restoration were at Harvest School repairing the school Sunday evening.

At 4:30 p.m., Saline Area Schools Superintendent Steve Laatsch sent an email to the community canceling classes and activities at Harvest Elementary School. Classes and activities continue as scheduled in the rest of the district's schools.