Wife, Mother to 4, Louise Schultz Was a Beautician, Worked at Union and Jensen Schools

Louise Ellen (Briston) Schultz, of Saline, (age 86) passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Friday, November 11, 2022.

She was born August 11, 1936, in Scio Township, Michigan, the daughter of Charles A. and Florence M. (Broesamle) Briston.

Louise was raised in Scio and lived there most of her life. She graduated from beauty school in Ann Arbor where she then became a beautician. On February 26th, 1954 she married Donald Guy. Together they moved to Saline where they raised their 4 children. Louise worked for the Saline Area Schools as a recess and lunch room monitor at Jensen and Union Schools, and was a loving homemaker.

She also worked at Wellers Carriage House, catering weddings and other events. Louise enjoyed being around people, especially children, she had the gift to gab, as how she got her nickname Gabby. She loved the outdoors, gardening, sewing and cooking, and driving her Mustang convertible.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald Guy, and eldest son, Dale Lynn Schultz, three sisters, and four brothers-in-law, Florence (Moris) Pike, and Kate (Neil) Bell, Carl Watts, Robin Johnson, and Charlotte Clark, and Richard Clark. Louise is survived by her children and their spouses Danial (Sonja) Schultz, Kelly (Joseph) Iott, Eugene (Stacey) Schultz; siblings Janet Watts, Judy Johnson, John (Sharon) Briston; special friends Gwen Briston, and Gloria Bloom. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. In addition, she is survived by her loving grandchildren: Elijah (Yali) Schultz, and Matthew (Danielle) Hession, Joe (Becca) Iott, Stephanie (Eric) Brown, Cory Iott, Ian McEwen, Jack McEwen, Spencer McEwen. Great-grandchildren, Isabelle Brown, Julius Brown, Evelynn Brown, Charlotte Brown, Marshal Iott, Joleigh Iott, and Oliver Schultz.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring on a date to be determined. Details will be forth coming. Graveside services for immediate family and close friends will also be held in the spring. To leave a memory you have of Louise, to sign her guestbook, or for more information please visit www.rbfhsaline.com