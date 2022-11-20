What to do in Saline - Nu2U Annivesary Sale, Thanksgiving Dinner, Centerpiece Sale and More

Here's what's happening in Saline this week.

...

11 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Nov 22 - Monday, Nov 28

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

FEATURED EVENTS

Nu2U Again Resale Shop's 4th Anniversary - Mon Nov 21 12:00 pm

Nu2U Again Resale Shop

Come celebrate our 4th anniversary with us! Get 40 percent off your entire purchase November 21-23. Thank you for your help with our mission! [more details]

Nu2U Again Resale Shop's 4th Anniversary - Tue Nov 22 12:00 pm

Nu2U Again Resale Shop

Come celebrate our 4th anniversary with us! Get 40 percent off your entire purchase November 21-23. Thank you for your help with our mission! [more details]

Other Events

Pharmacy Education: Probiotics at SASC - Tue Nov 22 10:00 am

Pharmacy Education: Probiotics with presenter Barbara Chafee, Pharm D. Tuesday, November 22nd, 10:00AM-11:00AM. Free. Register at 734-429-9274 or salineseniors.org. [more details]

Fun Day Mini Camp at Saline Rec Center - Wed Nov 23 7:30 am

Saline Rec Center

Fun Day Mini Camp at Saline Rec Center. Wednesday, November 23, 7:30AM-5:30PM. Ages 5-12, $55/$70. Call 734-429-3502 or visit salinerec.com to register. [more details]

Nu2U Again Resale Shop's 4th Anniversary - Wed Nov 23 12:00 pm

Nu2U Again Resale Shop

Come celebrate our 4th anniversary with us! Get 40 percent off your entire purchase November 21-23. Thank you for your help with our mission! [more details]

Trivia Night! Ohio or Michigan - Wed Nov 23 5:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us on Crowdpurr every Wednesday for a fun-filled night of trivia!

Time for some friendly rivalry? Answer these questions and see if you are a true Michigander!

Compete against your friends, family, and nearby states.

How it works:

There are 30 questions. You have 20 seconds to answer each question.Each question starts at 100 points, but answer quickly - the longer you wait to answer the less points you'll be awarded.Questions are text input. Once you select or… [more details]

Library Holiday Closings - Wed Nov 23 5:00 pm

Saline District Library

The library will close at 5pm on Wednesday, November 23 for the Thanksgiving holiday. [more details]

Library Holiday Closings - Thu Nov 24 9:00 am

Saline District Library

The library will be closed on Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

[more details]

Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner at St. Paul United Church of Christ - Thu Nov 24 1:00 pm

St. Paul United Church of Christ

On your own this year, or not sure what to do for Thanksgiving? Join us! St. Paul is hosting a free Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner, Thursday, November 24th, at the church at 1p. All are invited! Sign up by 5p, Friday, November 18. Transportation is available as well. Call 734 429 7716 to make your reservations. We'll have turkey and all the trimmings, live music and turkey bingo for fun! [more details]

St. Paul United United Church of Christ Thanksgiving Day Dinner - Thu Nov 24 1:00 pm

St. Paul United Church of Christ

On your own this year, or not sure what to do for Thanksgiving? Join us! St. Paul is hosting a free Community Thanksgiving Day dinner, Thursday, November 24th, at the church at 1p. All are invited! Sign up by 5p, Friday Nov 18th. Transportation is available as well. Call 734 429 7716 to make your reservation. We'll have turkey and all the trimmings, live music and turkey bingo for fun! [more details]

Milan Garden Club Live Greens Holiday Centerpiece Sale - Sat Nov 26 8:00 am

Old Fire Barn

Holiday centerpieces for sale made by the Milan Garden Club. [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.